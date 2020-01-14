Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) Receives $20.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 30th.

NASDAQ ACBI opened at $17.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.85. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $19.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $391.80 million, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 45.08% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $22.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.34 million. On average, research analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $2,504,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 9.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,564,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,789,000 after purchasing an additional 132,764 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 27.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 527,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,146,000 after purchasing an additional 112,763 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $1,666,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 22.1% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 251,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 45,517 shares in the last quarter. 86.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

