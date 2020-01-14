Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Short Interest Up 26.3% in December

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the December 15th total of 831,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Atreca stock opened at $14.63 on Tuesday. Atreca has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.94.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.09. Equities research analysts forecast that Atreca will post -3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Atreca in the second quarter valued at $43,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Atreca in the third quarter valued at $1,056,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Atreca in the third quarter valued at $124,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Atreca by 117.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 31,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Atreca by 261.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.53.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

