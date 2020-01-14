Auto Trader Group’s (AUTO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.50) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 414 ($5.45) to GBX 444 ($5.84) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. HSBC raised shares of Auto Trader Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 535 ($7.04) to GBX 675 ($8.88) in a report on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 485 ($6.38) to GBX 530 ($6.97) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Auto Trader Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 569.46 ($7.49).

LON AUTO opened at GBX 575 ($7.56) on Tuesday. Auto Trader Group has a one year low of GBX 434.60 ($5.72) and a one year high of GBX 613.80 ($8.07). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 576.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 544.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion and a PE ratio of 25.78.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

