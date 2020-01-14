Avalon Globocare Corp (NASDAQ:AVCO) Short Interest Up 24.2% in December

Avalon Globocare Corp (NASDAQ:AVCO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 774,000 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the December 15th total of 623,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalon Globocare in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Avalon Globocare in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalon Globocare in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Avalon Globocare in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Avalon Globocare by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 101,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 30,092 shares during the last quarter. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVCO opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.90. Avalon Globocare has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Avalon Globocare (NASDAQ:AVCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter. Avalon Globocare had a negative return on equity of 164.86% and a negative net margin of 1,081.80%.

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in integrating and managing healthcare services and resources in the United States. It provides medical related consulting services and develops Avalon Cell and Avalon Rehab platforms that cover the areas of regenerative medicine, cell-based immunotherapy, and exosome technology.

