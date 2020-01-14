Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised Avis Budget Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Avis Budget Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

CAR opened at $35.72 on Tuesday. Avis Budget Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.86 and a fifty-two week high of $37.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.08 and a 200-day moving average of $30.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.23, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 2.09.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.69). Avis Budget Group had a return on equity of 66.13% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shon Larry D. De sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,928,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAR. Tremblant Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,082,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 4,533.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 446,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,713,000 after acquiring an additional 437,241 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,028,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,071,000 after acquiring an additional 253,700 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,772,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 378,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,305,000 after acquiring an additional 89,214 shares in the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

