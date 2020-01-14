Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axos Financial Inc. is the holding company for BofI Federal Bank, which provides financing for single and multifamily residential properties, small-to-medium size businesses in target sectors and selected specialty finance receivables. BofI Federal Bank provides consumer and business banking products. Axos Financial Inc., formerly known as BofI Holding Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Axos Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Axos Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Axos Financial from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Shares of AX opened at $29.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.65 and a 200 day moving average of $28.15. Axos Financial has a 12 month low of $24.05 and a 12 month high of $33.52.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $124.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.87 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 23.48%. Axos Financial’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axos Financial will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 59.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 17,727 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 63,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 15.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 11,744 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 18.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after buying an additional 23,341 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

