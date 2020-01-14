Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 750,400 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the December 15th total of 945,100 shares. Approximately 7.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 161,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,482,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 10,375 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies by 955.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp bought a new stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AXGT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Axovant Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axovant Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Axovant Gene Therapies from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.66.

Shares of AXGT opened at $4.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average of $6.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Axovant Gene Therapies has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $19.60.

Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.54. Analysts expect that Axovant Gene Therapies will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axovant Gene Therapies Company Profile

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates for debilitating neurological and neuromuscular diseases. The company's current pipeline of gene therapy candidates targets GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis, Parkinson's disease, oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal dementia.

