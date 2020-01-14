Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $165.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $139.00. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 86.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. William Blair assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Axsome Therapeutics to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Axsome Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.80.

Shares of AXSM stock opened at $88.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.78 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. Axsome Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $109.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.78 and its 200 day moving average is $37.10.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.15). As a group, research analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $171,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,238,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 4.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 12.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 729,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,769,000 after purchasing an additional 78,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 15.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

