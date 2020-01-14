AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 522,300 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the December 15th total of 574,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 410,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of AzurRx BioPharma stock opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. AzurRx BioPharma has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $3.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.95.

Get AzurRx BioPharma alerts:

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts predict that AzurRx BioPharma will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AzurRx BioPharma by 57.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 15,463 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in AzurRx BioPharma in the second quarter worth about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in AzurRx BioPharma in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in AzurRx BioPharma in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AzurRx BioPharma by 255.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 260,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 186,985 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group set a $3.00 price target on shares of AzurRx BioPharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AzurRx BioPharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.10.

About AzurRx BioPharma

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc researches and develops non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, a yeast derived recombinant lipase, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, an enzymatic combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections and antibiotic-associated diarrhea.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for AzurRx BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AzurRx BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.