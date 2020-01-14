B. Riley Comments on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, January 9th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.47) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.79). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.15). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 541.24%. The company had revenue of $8.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.70 million.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DRNA. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.63.

Shares of DRNA stock opened at $20.00 on Monday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.39 and a 12-month high of $27.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.92 and a 200-day moving average of $17.49.

In related news, COO James B. Weissman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv sold 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $38,552,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,216,127 shares of company stock worth $122,442,678 over the last ninety days. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $285,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planning Solutions Group LLC bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $369,000. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

