Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baidu, Inc., formerly Baidu.com, Inc. is a Chinese-language Internet search provider and is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.The company offers a Chinese language search platform and conducts its operations principally through Baidu Online Network Technology Co., Ltd. , a network of third-party Web sites and software applications. Further, the company offers Japanese search services, including Web search, image search, video search, and blog search capabilities. It also offers online marketing services to its customers directly and through other distribution networks. “

BIDU has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $133.00 target price on shares of Baidu and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. CICC Research raised shares of Baidu from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Baidu presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $146.75.

Baidu stock opened at $142.26 on Friday. Baidu has a twelve month low of $93.39 and a twelve month high of $186.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.57. The company has a market capitalization of $50.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.13, a P/E/G ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Baidu by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Baidu by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 93,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,988,000 after buying an additional 17,840 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Baidu by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Baidu by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,987,000. 52.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

