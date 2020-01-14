Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BANC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Banc of California from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

BANC stock opened at $17.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.49 and its 200 day moving average is $14.91. The stock has a market cap of $862.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.41. Banc of California has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $17.66.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.70 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Banc of California will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.98%.

In other news, CEO Jared M. Wolff bought 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,872 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Andrew Barker bought 10,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.39 per share, with a total value of $177,339.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,807.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Banc of California by 485.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 13.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 8.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 6.6% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

