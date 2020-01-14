Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TBBK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $12.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.46. Bancorp has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.35.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. Bancorp had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $71.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.76 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bancorp will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Damian Kozlowski purchased 4,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.63 per share, with a total value of $51,869.80. Also, EVP Ron J. Wechsler sold 22,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $252,686.25. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 17,460 shares of company stock valued at $195,280 and have sold 104,340 shares valued at $1,858,113. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBBK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bancorp by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,712,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,115,000 after buying an additional 110,043 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bancorp by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,545,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,708,000 after buying an additional 105,690 shares during the period. Second Curve Capital LLC grew its position in Bancorp by 24.9% during the second quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 1,655,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,768,000 after buying an additional 330,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,162,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,510,000 after buying an additional 14,142 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Bancorp by 12.4% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 906,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,090,000 after buying an additional 100,346 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.