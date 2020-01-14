Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Short Interest Down 15.2% in December

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,500 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the December 15th total of 107,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000.

Shares of BHB stock opened at $24.07 on Tuesday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 52-week low of $21.24 and a 52-week high of $27.58.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.09 million during the quarter.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, time deposits, and checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

