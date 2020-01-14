Barclays Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) a €90.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €77.00 ($89.53) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday. Bankhaus Lampe set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €74.55 ($86.69).

Shares of BMW opened at €73.63 ($85.62) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €73.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €67.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.80. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 52 week low of €58.04 ($67.49) and a 52 week high of €78.30 ($91.05).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

