Barrington Research Weighs in on SYNNEX Co.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SNX)

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research raised their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of SYNNEX in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 10th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $3.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.12. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for SYNNEX’s Q3 2020 earnings at $3.68 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $4.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $15.12 EPS.

SNX has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.43.

Shares of SNX stock opened at $149.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. SYNNEX has a 52-week low of $78.55 and a 52-week high of $150.87.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.65 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.31%.

In related news, Director Thomas S. Wurster sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.25, for a total value of $205,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,217.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Simon Leung sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total value of $117,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,272.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,959,278 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in SYNNEX by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in SYNNEX by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,266,000 after buying an additional 12,463 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SYNNEX by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SYNNEX by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

