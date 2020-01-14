BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a growth of 44.9% from the December 15th total of 20,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 39,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

BCML has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCML. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in BayCom during the 2nd quarter worth $2,266,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in BayCom during the 2nd quarter worth $1,942,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BayCom during the 3rd quarter worth $1,356,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of BayCom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $590,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BayCom by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 522,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,438,000 after buying an additional 15,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCML stock opened at $22.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.04 million, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.36. BayCom has a twelve month low of $19.74 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.25.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $19.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BayCom will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

