Bellway (LON:BWY) Raised to Add at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Bellway (LON:BWY) to an add rating in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have GBX 4,330 ($56.96) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 3,550 ($46.70).

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BWY. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Bellway to a hold rating and set a GBX 3,550 ($46.70) price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,590 ($47.22) to GBX 4,260 ($56.04) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.67) price target (up previously from GBX 3,600 ($47.36)) on shares of Bellway in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,875 ($50.97) price objective (up previously from GBX 3,574 ($47.01)) on shares of Bellway in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bellway presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,947.67 ($51.93).

LON:BWY opened at GBX 3,988 ($52.46) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,661.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,207.36. Bellway has a 52 week low of GBX 333.45 ($4.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,896 ($51.25). The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 4.38.

In related news, insider Jason Honeyman purchased 2,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,157 ($41.53) per share, for a total transaction of £68,443.76 ($90,033.89).

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land.

