Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL)

Analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.82% from the company’s previous close.

CSL has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.88.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $160.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.99. Carlisle Companies has a 52-week low of $103.90 and a 52-week high of $164.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 17.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brook Bruce 2,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 46,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total transaction of $7,289,717.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,991,023.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,103 shares of company stock valued at $9,932,410 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSL. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 21,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,481,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

