Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Equities researchers at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

FRTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Forterra in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Forterra from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.08.

Shares of FRTA opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.05 million, a P/E ratio of -27.27 and a beta of 2.39. Forterra has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $12.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day moving average of $8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.46.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $464.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.68 million. Forterra had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 15.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forterra will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRTA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Forterra by 29.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Forterra by 2,552.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Forterra by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 6,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Forterra by 60.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

