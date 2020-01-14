Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the December 15th total of 13,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 34,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BCYC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $22.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bicycle Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCYC. SV Health Investors LLC purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,268,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,403,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,006,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $642,000. 36.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BCYC opened at $11.13 on Tuesday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $14.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.06 and a 200 day moving average of $8.98.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.05. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 342.94% and a negative return on equity of 238.49%. The company had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

