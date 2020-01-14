BidaskClub Downgrades China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Biologic Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Biologic Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. China Biologic Products currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.67.

Shares of CBPO stock opened at $116.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.13. China Biologic Products has a 12 month low of $76.50 and a 12 month high of $119.44.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $136.10 million for the quarter. China Biologic Products had a net margin of 31.22% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in China Biologic Products during the second quarter worth approximately $6,477,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Biologic Products by 441.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 21,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 17,258 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of China Biologic Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,749,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of China Biologic Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,461,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of China Biologic Products by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 19,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.66% of the company’s stock.

About China Biologic Products

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

