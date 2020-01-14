BidaskClub Downgrades First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) to Sell

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

FRME has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Get First Merchants alerts:

FRME stock opened at $41.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.76. First Merchants has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $42.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. First Merchants had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $111.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.87 million. Equities analysts predict that First Merchants will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Stewart sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $92,227.50. Also, insider Jeffrey B. Lorentson sold 4,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $205,554.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 50.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 156,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after buying an additional 52,221 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in First Merchants by 5.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,526,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,442,000 after purchasing an additional 76,888 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in First Merchants by 12.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 11,725 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in First Merchants in the third quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in First Merchants by 5.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.