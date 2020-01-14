BidaskClub Downgrades Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on QRVO. UBS Group increased their price objective on Qorvo from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Qorvo from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded Qorvo from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price target on Qorvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho restated a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.22.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $115.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.22. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $58.52 and a fifty-two week high of $118.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.85 and a 200 day moving average of $86.33.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.67 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total value of $144,964.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,051.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $218,732.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,759 shares in the company, valued at $5,251,302.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,070 shares of company stock worth $2,402,702 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 11.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 321,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,828,000 after acquiring an additional 33,010 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 16.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 32,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 22.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 6.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 509,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,764,000 after acquiring an additional 32,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 7.4% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

