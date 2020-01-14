BidaskClub Lowers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TBBK opened at $12.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $684.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.66 and a 52-week high of $13.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.46.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $71.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.76 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 12.67%. Analysts anticipate that Bancorp will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bancorp news, Director Matthew Cohn purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Also, CEO Damian Kozlowski purchased 4,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.63 per share, with a total value of $51,869.80. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 17,460 shares of company stock valued at $195,280 and sold 104,340 shares valued at $1,858,113. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBBK. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bancorp by 10.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 433,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 40,653 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bancorp by 3,288.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 10,622 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Bancorp by 24.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bancorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Bancorp by 2.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 736,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

