BidaskClub Lowers Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) to Sell

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CSCO. Citigroup cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.57.

Shares of CSCO opened at $47.97 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $43.00 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.22. The stock has a market cap of $199.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 39,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $1,765,713.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 137,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,013.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 28,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $1,274,298.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,587 shares in the company, valued at $6,875,986.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 53,827 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 486,558.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 330,928 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $18,112,000 after purchasing an additional 330,860 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 81,513 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 38,279 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 15,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2,967.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 104,319 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,709,000 after purchasing an additional 100,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

