BidaskClub Lowers Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HTBK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill started coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Heritage Commerce currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBK opened at $12.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.87. Heritage Commerce has a 1-year low of $10.95 and a 1-year high of $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.08.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $33.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.44 per share, with a total value of $62,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,126.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Heritage Commerce by 4,625.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP purchased a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in Heritage Commerce by 110.5% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 21,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 11,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

