BidaskClub Lowers Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) to Sell

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ MRTN opened at $21.08 on Tuesday. Marten Transport has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $22.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.50.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $214.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marten Transport will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRTN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 149.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after purchasing an additional 550,088 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 164.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 42,699 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 367.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 13,633 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 1.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the second quarter valued at $193,000. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

