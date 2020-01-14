BidaskClub Lowers Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) to Hold

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $45.00 target price on shares of Natera and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Natera from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Natera from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natera currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

NTRA opened at $33.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.16. Natera has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $40.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 1.35.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. Natera had a negative net margin of 42.45% and a negative return on equity of 252.79%. The business had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Natera will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 15,701 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $628,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,739 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $151,695.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,026.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 188,489 shares of company stock worth $7,050,105. Corporate insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Natera by 575.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Natera by 23.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Natera in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Natera in the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

