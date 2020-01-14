BidaskClub Lowers NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) to Strong Sell

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered NEWTEK Business Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NEWTEK Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered NEWTEK Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NEWTEK Business Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEWT opened at $21.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. NEWTEK Business Services has a twelve month low of $18.11 and a twelve month high of $23.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.92 and its 200-day moving average is $22.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.21.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. NEWTEK Business Services had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 61.37%. The company had revenue of $16.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that NEWTEK Business Services will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in NEWTEK Business Services by 1.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. American Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NEWTEK Business Services by 3.3% during the third quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NEWTEK Business Services by 12.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in NEWTEK Business Services during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in NEWTEK Business Services by 12.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.08% of the company’s stock.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

