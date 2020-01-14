BidaskClub Upgrades Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Nexstar Media Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Nexstar Media Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $139.14.

NASDAQ NXST opened at $121.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.45. Nexstar Media Group has a one year low of $79.79 and a one year high of $126.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.51 and its 200-day moving average is $104.01.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($2.36). The business had revenue of $663.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.00 million. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 9,500 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $1,045,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,245.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Carter sold 1,300 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.39, for a total value of $138,307.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,584,634.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,663 shares of company stock valued at $5,031,382. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 165.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Miles Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

