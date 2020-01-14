Biocardia Inc (NYSE:BCDA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Biocardia Inc (NYSE:BCDA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.42) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Biocardia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.56). Biocardia reported earnings of ($0.81) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biocardia will report full-year earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($0.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.60). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Biocardia.

Biocardia (NYSE:BCDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BCDA shares. Dawson James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biocardia in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biocardia in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

Biocardia stock opened at $5.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.03. Biocardia has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $17.50.

Biocardia Company Profile

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived from mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure.

