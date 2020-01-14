BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioLife Solutions has pioneered the next generation of preservation solutions designed to maintain the viability and health of cellular matter and tissues during freezing, transportation and storage. Based on their proprietary bio-packaging technology and a patented understanding of the mechanism of cellular damage and death, these products enable the biotechnology and medical community to address a growing problem that exists today. “

BLFS has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Maxim Group set a $26.00 price objective on BioLife Solutions and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. BidaskClub cut BioLife Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. TheStreet raised BioLife Solutions from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised BioLife Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.50.

BLFS opened at $16.08 on Monday. BioLife Solutions has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $22.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.86, a P/E/G ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.16 and a 200-day moving average of $17.33.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 46.77%. The company had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 million. Equities analysts predict that BioLife Solutions will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CEO Michael Rice sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $139,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,495.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd Berard sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $42,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,680.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,940 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,166. 27.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the second quarter worth $30,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 9.0% during the third quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 17.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,506 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the second quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 32.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

