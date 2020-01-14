BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

BIOS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioScrip from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded BioScrip from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on BioScrip from $3.25 to $4.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on BioScrip in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BioScrip presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.75.

Shares of BIOS opened at $4.05 on Friday. BioScrip has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.26.

BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). BioScrip had a negative return on equity of 42.56% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $615.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.20 million. Research analysts predict that BioScrip will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIOS. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in BioScrip during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BioScrip during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in BioScrip during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in BioScrip during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in BioScrip by 11.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

About BioScrip

BioScrip, Inc provides infusion and home care management solutions in the United States. It engages in the preparation, delivery, administration, and clinical monitoring of pharmaceutical treatments that are administered to a patient through intravenous, subcutaneous, intramuscular, intra-spinal, and enteral methods.

