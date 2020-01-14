Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Bird Construction from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James set a C$9.00 price target on Bird Construction and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Bird Construction from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

BDT opened at C$7.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.03. Bird Construction has a twelve month low of C$4.88 and a twelve month high of C$8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $302.30 million and a P/E ratio of 40.28.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$378.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$431.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bird Construction will post 0.5891583 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 20th will be given a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 216.67%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

