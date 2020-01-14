BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 31,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 102,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $508,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie set a $62.00 price objective on Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine cut Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.59.

Shares of DAL opened at $59.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.11. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.40 and a 1 year high of $63.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total transaction of $1,740,081.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,643,610.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

