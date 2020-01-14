BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 124 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 691.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 449,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,171,000 after acquiring an additional 392,806 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.7% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 11.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 154,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,311,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $7,000,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.55, for a total transaction of $2,411,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 805,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,133,283.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,928 shares of company stock worth $8,606,360 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

RCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Argus raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.90.

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $133.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.97. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a twelve month low of $100.47 and a twelve month high of $135.06.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by ($0.04). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is presently 35.21%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

