BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $530,000 Position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total transaction of $287,785.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,876.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Nicholas Cafferillo sold 3,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.90, for a total transaction of $830,180.10. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,707 shares in the company, valued at $698,135.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,077 shares of company stock worth $1,565,992 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

SPGI stock opened at $294.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.38. The stock has a market cap of $70.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc has a 1 year low of $174.01 and a 1 year high of $294.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 448.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPGI. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $271.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global to $266.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.27.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

