BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 15,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 289,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 11,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $33.85 on Tuesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $29.24 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.29.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.734 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

