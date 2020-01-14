BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 184 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth $754,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $634,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,549,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,450,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,664 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in American Tower by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 222,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth $198,000. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total value of $289,626.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,592,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.78, for a total value of $206,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,626. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.36.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $235.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $220.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.56. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $160.63 and a 1-year high of $242.00. The company has a market cap of $102.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.41.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.56%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

