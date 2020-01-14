BlackRock (BLK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 15th. Analysts expect BlackRock to post earnings of $7.39 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $7.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect BlackRock to post $28 EPS for the current fiscal year and $31 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BLK opened at $523.11 on Tuesday. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $391.11 and a 1-year high of $523.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $500.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $463.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 49.02%.

In other news, insider Jerkovic Milan 3,000,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 100 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.02, for a total value of $45,702.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,095 shares of company stock worth $2,900,567. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BLK. ValuEngine lowered shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $547.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $526.28.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

