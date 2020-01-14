Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,640,000 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the December 15th total of 4,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 961,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $21.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.33. Bloomin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $24.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.68.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 89.62%. The business had revenue of $967.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,720.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

