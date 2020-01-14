BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.50 (LON:BCPT)

BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited (LON:BCPT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of BMO Commercial Property Trust stock opened at GBX 111.40 ($1.47) on Tuesday. BMO Commercial Property Trust has a one year low of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 122.40 ($1.61). The company has a market cap of $890.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 113.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.30, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

BMO Commercial Property Trust Company Profile

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

