Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,631 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Boeing were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA opened at $330.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $341.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.57. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $319.55 and a 52 week high of $446.01. The company has a market cap of $185.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.19.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.59). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Buckingham Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $365.00 price target (down previously from $395.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $353.00 price target (down previously from $367.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $419.00 to $371.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $362.88.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

