Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 986 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Boeing were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 5,718 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 4,207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BA opened at $330.22 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $341.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.57. Boeing Co has a one year low of $319.55 and a one year high of $446.01. The company has a market cap of $185.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.19.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Boeing from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $365.00 target price (down from $395.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $362.88.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

