Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on WIFI. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Boingo Wireless from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.60.

WIFI opened at $11.66 on Tuesday. Boingo Wireless has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $26.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -388.67 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day moving average of $12.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIFI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 122.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Boingo Wireless during the third quarter worth $132,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 4,649 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Boingo Wireless in the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. 98.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

