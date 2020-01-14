Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Rating Reiterated by Pivotal Research

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Pivotal Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $46.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $40.00. Pivotal Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.39% from the stock’s current price.

BOOT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.73.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $45.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.27. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $48.11.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.13 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Love sold 31,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $1,323,098.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,770.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 48,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $2,058,180.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,852.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,111 shares of company stock valued at $6,084,607. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 110.6% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the second quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the second quarter valued at about $165,000.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

