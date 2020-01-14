Boston Trust Walden Corp Increases Stock Position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,500 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 62,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 23,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.89. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $16.96.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $71.17 million for the quarter. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 9.63%. On average, analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James J. Mccarthy sold 5,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $87,626.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $156,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,532 shares of company stock worth $568,227. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

BRKL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Brookline Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

