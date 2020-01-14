Boston Trust Walden Corp Invests $207,000 in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 550 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the second quarter valued at $46,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Teleflex by 97.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in Teleflex by 347.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 170 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TFX opened at $378.18 on Tuesday. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $246.52 and a fifty-two week high of $384.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $366.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.22. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $648.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is presently 13.74%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TFX shares. Barclays set a $365.00 target price on Teleflex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on Teleflex from $420.00 to $415.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC set a $403.00 target price on Teleflex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on Teleflex from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Teleflex from $392.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $390.60.

In other news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.63, for a total value of $69,326.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 936 shares in the company, valued at $324,445.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 1,300 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,137,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,181 shares of company stock worth $15,975,881 over the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

