Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 317,800 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the December 15th total of 242,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 162,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boxlight in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Boxlight by 319.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,883 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boxlight in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boxlight by 188.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 242,393 shares during the last quarter. 5.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Boxlight in a report on Sunday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boxlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Boxlight in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boxlight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boxlight has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.08.

Boxlight stock opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. Boxlight has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $4.56. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.99.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.81 million. Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 93.01% and a negative net margin of 16.98%. Analysts forecast that Boxlight will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

